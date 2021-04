Assam polls: Himanta Biswa Sarma casts vote in Guwahati

Assam Minister and Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Himanta Biswa Sarma cast his vote at a polling booth in Amingaon area under Jalukbari constituency.

"There're 40 seats in this phase, we are expecting to win on 22 of them.

Number can be higher.

This election we will win more seats.

Last time we had won 84 seats, we are expecting at least 90 seats this time," Sarma said.

This phase will decide the fate of 337 candidates across 40 constituencies of 12 districts in the state.