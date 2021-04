Wake Up Call from a Red Sox fan with a big grin

DOUG: HOW ABOUT THE SMILE ONTHIS GUY?MAYBE HE CAN BRING THE RED SOX ALITTLE LUCK?OLIVER GOT ALL DRESSED UP FORTHIS MORNING’S WAKE UP CALL.THANKS TO SALLY FOR SENDING INTHIS GREAT SHOT.LOOK AT HIM.ANTOINETTE: I WONDER WHO WILL BEGOING OUT AND BUYING A RED SOXBOWTIE FOR THEIR DOG?CI