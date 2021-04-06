Residents wade through floodwater after Tropical Cyclone Seroja hits Indonesia

Footage shows residents building a barrier to prevent their homes from being swept away by strong floods in Indonesia on April 4.

Ustin Bria and several neighbours battled in vain to secure their land as the muddy torrents rose in Malaka Regency in East Nusa Tenggara province.

He said: "We tried to block the water but the house was still submerged and some of them were swept away, so now we are in the evacuation centre." The National SAR Agency in Indonesia has so far recorded at least 160 people killed in the deadly tropical cyclone in East Nusa Tenggara.

Thousands of residents have been evacuated.

Tropical Cyclone Seroja has impacted at least eight districts and cities, including Kupang City, East Flores Regency, Malacca, Lembata, Ngada, West Sumba, East Sumba, Rote Ndao and Alor.