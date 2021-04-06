Riz Ahmed explains casting in deaf role in Sound Of Metal

Riz Ahmed has said he is “certainly not” representing the deaf community in his Oscar-nominated role in new film Sound Of Metal.The Rogue One star plays a heavy metal drummer who loses his hearing in the critically acclaimed film, which is in the running for six Academy Awards including best picture and best actor, and features a number of deaf performers.
British actor Riz Ahmed has been nominated for a Bafta and Oscar for his role in Sound of Metal.