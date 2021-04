Government ready to act on AstraZeneca advice, Zahawi says

Covid Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi says the government stands ready to take the advice of the MHRA on the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine.

The UK's medicines regulatory body is considering restricting the use of the vaccine in younger people amidst concerns about rare blood clots.

Report by Alibhaiz.

