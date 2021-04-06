Three-year-old Indian football 'prodigy' shows off his impressive skills

A three-year-old from southern India is being hailed as a "football prodigy" for mastering an impressive array of skills and trick shots.

Aaron Raphael from Thrissur in the state of Kerala has been coached by his father from the age of just 10 months when he started walking.

The boy's skills have garnered him more than 10,000 followers on Instagram and his father claims major clubs are keeping tabs on his progress.