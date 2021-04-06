Kitchen nightmare: family shocked to find 4-foot cobra hiding under cooker

A family was shocked to discover a deadly 4-foot-long cobra hiding beneath their gas cooker in southern India on April 3.

A family member wandered into the kitchen in the Cuddalore district of Tamil Nadu state at around 3 am local time and spotted the venomous reptile emerging from shelves beneath the cooker.

A snake catcher came to their home and located the cobra hiding in the shelving unit.

He managed to remove the hissing reptile safely and placed it in a plastic tub.

It was later released in a nearby forest.