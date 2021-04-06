Ask The Expert: Hearing and Brain Health 4/6/2021

Dr. Miller explains how damaged hair follicles in the ear can cause us not to hear soft sounds and how that can affect our mental health.

Did you know hearing isthinking?

The ear collects the sound, but the brain understands it.

That meanshearing health is brain health.

Dr. miller: so let's talk about how wehear.

The outer ear collects the sound, sends it down the ear canal, and hitsthe eardrum.

The eardrum sends it through the three bones to the sensory organ,the cochlea.

Inside the cochlea are thousands of tiny little hair cells thatare arranged a lot like piano keys.

Some respond to low pitch sounds, somerespond to mid pitch sounds or high pitch sounds.

So when the sound comes in,it strikes the hair cell, it fires, sends the sound to the nerve and up to thebrain to be heard.

So hearing loss is when somewhere in this system, the sounddoes not get transferred as effectively as it should.

Dr. miller: a common cause of hearingloss is when these hair cells become damaged and it takes a louder sound forthem to fire.

That means soft sounds do not cause the hair cells to fire andsend the sound to the nerve up to the brain to be heard.

Soft sounds in speechhelp us understand people quickly and accurately.

If the soft sounds do notreach the brain, then the brain has to work harder to help us understand whatpeople are saying.

That is why early detection and intervention of hearing lossis a brain health issue.

Dr. miller: how are you hearing?

