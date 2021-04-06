Discussed manufacturing of Russian military equipment with 'Made in India' concept: Russian Foreign Minister

Union External Affairs Minister, S Jaishankar held delegation-level talks with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov on April 06 in Delhi focusing on deepening military cooperation between the two countries.

In a joint press conference, Sergey Lavrov said that prospective and additional manufacturing of Russian military equipment in India within the concept 'Made in India' was discussed.

"We didn't discuss statements from USA.

Instead, we confirmed that we are going to deepen our military cooperation.

We have a governmental committee on military-technical cooperations that has its own plans," said Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov.