Mayo Clinic doctors discuss future of kids getting the COVID-19 vaccine

Pfizer announced last week its covid?

"*19 vaccine is safe and strongly protective in kids as young as 12.

Kimt news 3's madelyne watkins checked in with a mayo clinic doctor to see what effect this will have on students heading to school in the fall.

I'm learning pfizer reports its vaccine is 100% effective in children.

Doctors here at mayo clinic tell me it hasn't quite been long enough after they're fully vaccinated to know for sure if it's 100% effective... but early results are promising.

More than two thousand 12 to 15 year olds participated in the trial and medical experts found they had similar side effects to adults.

It's also been reported the kids have higher levels of antibodies compared to young adults.

Doctor melanie swift tells me this is a huge step for students being able to go back to school in the fall and for youth sports.

She explains vaccine hesitancy is starting to improve overall... but the next challenge will be parental vaccine hesitancy and reservations.

"we need to be ahead of that.

We need to start having these conversations now.

Get parents really confident in the safety and effectiveness of the vaccines.

Which means letting them right now start getting a lot of information, get questions answered, talk to your doctor, talk to your provider, read the information from reputable websites."

Some employers are already requiring staff to get the covid?

"*19 vaccine and doctor swift tells me she wouldn't be surprised if schools require students to have it in the future.

Doctors anticipate pfizer will file for emergency use authorization for 12 to 15 year olds in the next couple weeks.

Johnson and johnson started vaccine trials in ages 6 to 11 and moderna is also starting pediatric trials in children as young