Lib Dems doesn't support 'unecessary' Covid passports

Liberal Democrats leader Ed Davey says the party is opposed to the introduction of Covid passports, describing them as "unworkable and unnecessary".

He also says Prime Minister Boris Johnson will have to answer for his "poor handling" of the pandemic throughout.

Report by Alibhaiz.

