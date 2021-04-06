Parkview Health, Lutheran Health to require masks at all facilities after Indiana mask mandate ends

When Indiana's mask mandate transitions to a 'mask advisory' Tuesday, Fort Wayne's two major healthcare systems say masks will still be required inside all of their buildings.

Parkview health will continue to require masks in all its facilities, including the covid-19 vaccine clinic.

Parkview says it strongly encourages the use of masks in public settings...until more people are vaccinated.masks are one of the best tools we have to reduce the spread of the virus.

Lutheran health network will also require masks inside its hospitals and clinics.

Lutheran urges everyone to continue to wear masks and follow the recommended safety measures including masking, social distancing, practicing hand hygiene, and receiving vaccination.

Matthew 25 health and care center will continue to require masks inside its facility as well.the care center says patient health and safety is its number one concern.only people 18 and older may enter the building.

Minors aren't allowed to accompany adults to appointments or wait in the lobby.

Family and friends will be asked to wait in the car