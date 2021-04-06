PM: Covid status certification 'probably going to be fact of life' for overseas travel
On a visit to a production facility involved in the manufacture of AstraZeneca vaccine components, Boris Johnson has said getting the population vaccinated was “the key thing”.On the prospect of Covid status certification, Mr Johnson said several other countries were also looking at “the role of vaccination passports for overseas travel”, which was “going to be a fact of life, probably”.