Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Top 10 Worst Things Apple Has Ever Done

Credit: WatchMojo
Duration: 14:11s 0 shares 2 views
Top 10 Worst Things Apple Has Ever Done
Top 10 Worst Things Apple Has Ever Done

Not all business decisions are met with universal acclaim.

For this list, we’ll be looking at some of Apple’s choices that have been considered less than stellar.

Not all business decisions are met with universal acclaim.

For this list, we’ll be looking at some of Apple’s choices that have been considered less than stellar.

Our countdown includes The Puck Mouse, High Prices, Foxconn Working Conditions, and more!

Advertisement

Related news coverage

Explore

More coverage