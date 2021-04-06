Innovation Stockyards asking for more city money

That helps aspiring businesses is in need of a little assistance itself.

Good evening, i'm alan van zandt today at a city council work session, the head of the innovation stockyard asked for some extra funding next year.

The stockyard opened up adjacent to the missouri western campus in 2009 as the kit bond science and technology incubator in an effort to provide start up and assistance to aspiring companies.

Early on, the focus was to take advantage of the regions focus on the animal pharmaceutical industry..

However, that hasn't panned out and the facility has been losing money every year.

Staff thinks they are ready for a rebound.

(sot ) director gary klapp was around when the bond center opened more than 12 years ago.

He's just recently come back.

The council has budgeted $12,500 for the business incubator next year.

Klapp is hoping for closer to $25,000.