Skip to main content
Global Edition
Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Utica Zoo open for spring break

Credit: WKTV
Duration: 0 shares 2 views
Utica Zoo open for spring break
Utica Zoo open for spring break

Utica Zoo is open daily from 10 a.m.

To 4:30 p.m., and can be a fun activity to get kids outdoors this spring break.

In the trails then we just came back over here.

Yeah and we al walked up sosteps in u guys hing fun tod yeah, wewent o loves cong to the pk to makeew friends.

S: "this is bogart ande tells me whit's tim.

Ye he doesn't l me forget.vo: ad build upour immune syst.

Sot: "d what have y guys gowith you,hat are youplanning t football soccer bls, volleyball" vo: eryone was ouide to ke advantage ofhis gorgeousweate day d we decid to come on walk e weatr in a while.vo: and it only gets warm through thisweek.

Violetcibior newsannel 2> after being cled for springbreaa zoo isxcited toelcome falies back!

The are still openings foroo camp onthursday.n your ownremember thgh, the o is still opating at 33 percent cacity.

That mes no morthan 500 ople in thezoo ah u're outside, tt mask needs to stay on11:21:14 our amr visitors.

Masks are required - even when people are socially distanced and not around anyone else, we're still requiring masks throughout the zoo at all times 11:21:34 other big news from steele hill road... the zoo is back to booking birthday parties.

And the zoomobile is back on the road.

A music teacher slash band

Advertisement

Related news coverage

You might like