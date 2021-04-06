Indiana's Mask Mandate Comes to an End

Now, individual businesses and governments must decide how they'll proceed.

Through the latest Executive Order issued by Indiana's governor, the statewide mask mandate ended on Tuesday.

Story.... the hoosier state's mask mandate ends today -- making masking up no longer just a health issue -- but also a legal one.

While masks are now just a recommendatio n -- private businesses can still require customers to wear them.

U.s. law ensures -- businesses have every right to turn a customer away if they refuse to cover their face "the bottom line is we're going to listen to the medical professionals and they're recommending wearing a mask.

So we're going to keep the mask requirements for the restaurant here for the workers and for the customers."

Lawyers are stating that it is within the businesses right to refuse service within reason if it means to keep employees and other customers safe.