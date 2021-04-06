Maharashtra: No take-away orders, parcels and home delivery under night curfew| Oneindia News

In view of a surge in COVID cases, food delivery services Swiggy and Zomato have announced that they will stop delivering food after 8pm in Maharashtra.

Users in Maharashtra have received in-app notifications from Swiggy and Zomato, asking them to order food before 8 pm.

The notifications were sent out to users on the first day of the lockdown in Maharashtra on April 5.

The Maharashtra government has imposed a night curfew every day that starts at 8pm and complete lockdown on Weekends.

