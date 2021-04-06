PM Modi's 'Didi O Didi' dig at CM Mamata continues

Amid third phase of assembly election in West Bengal, Prime Minister Narendra Modi once again went all guns blazing on Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee by saying that the people believed in her but she broke their trust.

"Didi, o didi, people of Bengal believed in you and you broke their trust.

You broke the heart of the people of Bengal," he said.

"CM Banerjee's government has given ease of crime and ease of loot to the people but BJP government will give 'Ashor Parivartan' of ease of living and ease of living business," Prime Minister added.