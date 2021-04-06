Donations can be made to Cathedral Domain in lieu of flowers.

Funeral arrangements have been set for Nathan Burnett at Milward's Funeral Home with visitation today from 4-8 PM and a smaller service tomorrow, April 7th at 11 AM.

Again coming up tomorrow, but adlib on funeral arrangements have been announced for a lexington teenager -- killed after a snowboarding accident last week at park city mountain resort.

Gdk fs img quote:funeral arrangements set for nathan burnett source: milward funeral visitation tuesday, ap ... visitation for nathan henry burnett will be this evening from four to eight -- at milward's funeral home in lexington..

A smaller service will take place tomorrow morning at 11 at the same location..

According to the funeral home, a donation in lieu of flowers can be made to the cathedral domain..

As we've reported, the 18-year-old went off a trail and hit a tree while snowboarding... he was wearing a helmet at the time.