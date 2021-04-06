Student Funeral Plans, Nathan Burnett 4/6/2021

Funeral arrangements have been set for Nathan Burnett at Milward's Funeral Home with visitation today from 4-8 PM and a smaller service tomorrow, April 7th at 11 AM.
Donations can be made to Cathedral Domain in lieu of flowers.
A smaller service will take place tomorrow morning at 11 at the same location..
As we've reported, the 18-year-old went off a trail and hit a tree while snowboarding... he was wearing a helmet at the time.
