Netanyahu gets nod to form Israeli government

A skeptical president invited Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday to form a new government, after yet another inconclusive election deepened political stalemate in Israel.

The country's longest-serving leader now faces the tough challenge of enlisting enough allies for a governing coalition.

Under law, Netanyahu will have 28 days to do so.

Announcing on television his choice of Netanyahu, President Reuven Rivlin cast doubt on any candidate being successful.

The announcement came as his corruption trial entered its second day in a Jerusalem courthouse.

Rivlin said that under Israeli law, Netanyahu, as the current prime minister, was not disqualified from being assigned the task despite his indictment on corruption charges.

Charged with bribery, breach of trust and fraud, Netanyahu has denied any wrongdoing, accusing the prosecution of an "attempted coup".

"This is how they try to overthrow a powerful prime minister from the right.

This is what an attempt at a coup looks like." Israel's election on March 23rd was its fourth in two years.

It ended with neither a Netanyahu-led right-wing and religious bloc, nor a prospective alliance of his opponents capturing a parliamentary majority.

Continued deadlock could ultimately result in a new election.