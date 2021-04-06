Credit: In the Know: Finds

Save time and space with this keychain air pump

Save your lungs and leave the bulky air pump at home.

The Giga Pump is the solution to all your inflatable needs this summer.

This tiny air pump is as big as a key and is able to inflate 10 air mattresses on one charge.

This tiny air pump is as big as a key and is able to inflate 10 air mattresses on one charge.

Plus, it also works as an air vacuum and a camping lantern.

