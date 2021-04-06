Nasdaq 100 Movers: PAYX, ILMN

In early trading on Tuesday, shares of Illumina topped the list of the day's best performing components of the Nasdaq 100 index, trading up 8.4%.
Year to date, Illumina registers a 12.7% gain.
And the worst performing Nasdaq 100 component thus far on the day is Paychex, trading down 5.8%.
Paychex is showing a gain of 1.5% looking at the year to date performance.
Two other components making moves today are Ansys, trading down 1.9%, and Pinduoduo, trading up 3.8% on the day.
