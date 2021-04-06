Tracy Lawrence Live in Concert June 5th. Don't miss your tickets for this soon-to-sellout experience

King music professionally since the early 90s.

It was this guy tracy lawrence and some other orders as well to tell you more about that.

Here's this guy kevin kennedy morning good morning how are you doing very well sir, well you were busy you got a show book in early june.

June 5 tracy lawrence's along with the on mood and been chapman what are you doing this well, as you know it was here last year to do anything much because of much that will be eligible to mention a word we are so sided.

Finally, it's a lot our debut concert at the northwest doorjamb here in reno june 5 with tracy lawrence and he's celebrating 30 years of music.

Oh my gosh i yes sir and actually tracy pulled me on stage years ago maybe sing a song says now that we have got to bring this guy down the chattanooga area is just a grea show really got me excited and i don't need to wait around their tickets.

They went on sale thursday morning had a huge glass buying tickets so please don't wait to the people were really stored for live entertainment especially good quality live entertainment trac lawrence puts on high-energy show tremendous, tremendous performance consistently.

You don't want to miss this i will assume you got the tracy lawrence tell us little bit about neon in the been neon's and also not 90s covered tribute band.

We normally won't have a cover band come out with these guys sell out every time i went somewhere here 90s he is from folks like joe jesse and jackson transcript list goes on and on fantastic cover band.

We could think of anyone better to team up with tracy and of course bee chapman, a local native group in the area moved to nashville he been doing some great things appear a very young artist see some tremendous things coming out of the very near future so you know i miss the show.

Three great entertainers again.

This is at the northwestward amphitheater tell us where that is specifically specifically.

If you are going on 75 s.

If you are going on 75 south pkwy.

Come straight down about a mile or so.

It would be on your ride over there next to the colonnade back behind the colonnade.

There are 222 sister go demented tickets were on sale thursday hometown promotions.net that's where you can go to get more from mason aware that it is located and hometown promotions.net and again the concert itself is coming up june 5 and is going to have tracy lawrence also neon then chapman and this is olivia mike full of entertainment and 11.

Hats off to you for making all of us have will be talking between militant have a great rest of the day you should again as you heard him say just a moment ago.

It is hometown huskies be hometown events.net hometown promotions rather.net hometown promotions.net find out more tickets about the big show