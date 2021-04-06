Iran, U.S. begin indirect talks to revive nuclear deal

European diplomats shuttled between U.S. and Iranian representatives in Vienna in an effort to bring both sides into compliance with a 2015 accord.

A delicate diplomatic dance in Vienna on Tuesday (April 6), where representatives of the United States and Iran held indirect talks aimed at reviving a landmark nuclear deal.

European intermediaries shuttled between the parties in an effort to bring both sides back into compliance with what's known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA.

An Iranian government representative sounded a positive note ahead of discussions.

"We are confident that we are on the right track, and if America's will, seriousness and honesty is proven, it could be a good sign for a better future." The 2015 accord reached between the U.S., Iran, Russia, China, the UK, France, Germany and the European Union lifted sanctions on Tehran in exchange for curbs on that nation's nuclear program.

But after Republican President Donald Trump quit the pact in 2018, Iran announced it would enrich uranium beyond levels set by the JCPOA.

The Biden administration has aimed to restore the previous status quo, eroded by rising tensions between the U.S. and Iran and their proxies in the Middle East.

But the State Department says it's clear-eyed about the challenges ahead.

"We don't anticipate an early or immediate breakthrough." Diplomats said Tuesday's talks could continue for several days to resolve some of the easier issues.

They are hoping to marry a list of sanctions the U.S. might lift to nuclear obligations Iran should meet.

Iran's Supreme Leader, who has final say in his nation's foreign policy, has demanded an immediate end to all U.S. sanctions.