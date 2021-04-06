'Delhi Police will strictly enforce night curfew, issue fresh passes': PRO

In the wake of rising Covid-29 cases, Delhi government on Tuesday imposed night curfew in the national capital from 10 pm to 5 am till April 30.

Only essential services will be allowed in that seven-hour window.

Delhi police PRO Chinmoy Biswal said that fresh movement passes will be issued for essential services and whoever is willing to apply for it can also visit Delhi Police website.

“In wake of rising cases, DDMA decided to impose night curfew from 10pm to 5 am.

We will strictly enforce the order issued, except for the exempted category.

Delhi Police will issue fresh movement passes for essential services on demand.

Those willing to apply for movement pass, can also visit Delhi Police website,” he said.

Delhi government's decision to impose night curfew comes after the Capital recorded more than 3,540 new cases on Monday.