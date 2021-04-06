The Utica Public Library is looking for local writers to submit short stories and poems to be featured in a storywalk at Proctor Park this May.

You are out for a walk...you can also stop and read!

The utica public library is building a 'story walk'...which will feature children's storybooks on one side and adult reading level short stories and poems on the other side.

The library is looking for emerging writers in our area to submit a short story or poem to be featured on the adult story side.

Library officials say this is a great opportunity for a new or emerging writer to get their work 'published' in a fun and unique way.

(gabrielle kinney, programming coordinator, utica public library) tc : 36:12 "sorry walk as a nationwide endeavor to bring literature and literacy two people in the community outside of a building like a library so that we thought building one of these in proctor park would be a great resources to engage the community in a unique and different way."

If you are interested in submitting your work, you can call (315) 735-2279 or email the utica public library.

We have links to both on our website at wktv.com.

You must submit your work by april 18th to be considered for the may 1st launch date.

