UK ER Security NOON 040621

More safety measures are being implemented at UK Hospitals beginning today at UK Chandler and Good Samaritan Hospital.

Police.

Uk and uk healthcare officials have decided to add additional security measures in response to increasing reports of violence taking place across the nation in health care settings including here at uk chandler hospital when versailles man bryan carroll was arrested after police were made aware that he was going to the hospital with weapons and explosive devices.

Uk healthcare intendes to install permanant metal