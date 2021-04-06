UK ER Security NOON 040621

Skip to main content
Tuesday, April 6, 2021

Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY
More safety measures are being implemented at UK Hospitals beginning today at UK Chandler and Good Samaritan Hospital.

#### more safety measures are being implemented at uk hospitals.... beginning today at uk chandler hospital and uk good samaritan hospital.... uk police will use use handheld metal detectors to "wand" all adult patients and visitors entering the emergency departments.

Uk and uk healthcare officials have decided to add additional security measures in response to increasing reports of violence taking place across the nation in health care settings including here at uk chandler hospital when versailles man bryan carroll was arrested after police were made aware that he was going to the hospital with weapons and explosive devices.

Uk healthcare intendes to install permanant metal

