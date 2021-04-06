Derek Chauvin Trial Continues

George Floyd's friend who was in the car with him on May 25, 2020 when they were confronted by police appeared before the judge Tuesday morning in a motions hearing to determine if he will testify in the trial.
CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Minneapolis Police Lt. Richard Zimmerman testified on Friday that Derek Chauvin choking George Floyd with his knee was “totally..