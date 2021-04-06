Will.i.am Launches High-Tech Face Mask

The musician has partnered with Honeywell to develop the Xupermask.

The Xupermask, which retails for $299, features three dual-speed fans, a HEPA air filtration system, .

Noise-canceling audio, a microphone, Bluetooth, LED lights, a carrying case, ear tips and a charging cable.

Will.i.am collaborated on the design with Jose Fernandez, who has created costumes for films such as 'The Amazing Spider-Man, 'X-Men United' and 'The Avengers.'.

They also made sure the Xupermask had a good seal since a loose-fitting mask is “one of the reasons why your glasses get fogged up.”.

The Xupermask comes in two sizes and two color schemes: white/gray/orange and black/black/orange.

Xupermask will be available for purchase on April 8