Posey Co. Health Department Moves COVID-19 Testing Site, Reduces Hours

The Posey County Health Department is moving its COVID-19 testing site to a new location and reducing hours of operation as resources shift to vaccine distribution.
Testing will now be held from 10:00 a.m.
To 1:00 p.m.
Monday through friday at the new location-- mount vernon medical center located on 1900 west 4th