Mukhtar Ansari's brother questions intentions of Banda jail administration

As Uttar Pradesh police is taking gangster-turned-politician Mukhtar Ansari from Punjab's Rupnagar jail to Banda, his brother Afzal Ansari said that Mukhtar Ansari will reach safely with god's blessings.

Questioning the intention of jail administration he claimed that Mukhtar Ansari was allegedly poisoned.

Afzal said, "He is unwell; so that is a matter of concern and on top that their intention is not right.

In the same Banda jail, he was poisoned and was unconscious for hours.

Later he was admitted in Lucknow's PGI therefore was saved." "You cannot treat someone who is under trail as a culprit," he added.

On March 26th, Supreme Court ordered the transfer of the BSP MLA to jail in UP from Punjab to face trials there.