Princeton Woman Identified as Victim of Fatal Motorcycle Crash

The Warrick County Coroner has identified the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash that happened on Sunday as a 44-year-old woman from Princeton, Indiana.

We are learning the identity of the woman killed in a weekend motorcycle crash.... according to the warrick county coroner - it was 44-year- old shannon saint laurent - of princeton.... it happened sunday on highway 2-61 in boonville - near the intersection of baker road.... saint laurent was the passenger on the motorcycle - and died at the