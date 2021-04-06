Biden Expected to Move up Deadline for All U.S. Adults to Be Eligible for Vaccines

President Joe Biden is expected to announce all adults will be eligible to receive the coronavirus vaccine by April 19th.
Veuer’s Maria Mercedes Galuppo has more.
The White House says Biden will announce on Tuesday that states must open vaccine eligibility to all U.S. residents 16 and older by..
President Joe Biden is set to announce that he’s shaving about two weeks off his May 1 deadline for states to make all adults..