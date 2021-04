Himachal Pradesh caps gatherings at weddings, cremations amid COVID-19 surge

As the number of COVID-19 cases continues to surge in Himachal Pradesh, state Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur on April 06 said, "A decision has also been taken to restrict the gatherings in the marriage ceremony to 50 people indoor and maximum of 200 in open space till further orders.

Moreover, only 50 persons would be allowed to attend funeral."