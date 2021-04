ON-SITE VACCINATION PROGRAM.TODAY -THE SALVATION ARMY ISTEAMING UP WITH THE NEVADAHEALTH CENTERS TO DISTRIBUTEDOSES OF THE JOHNSON AND JOHNSONVACCINE.THE APOINTMENT ONLY EVENTIS OPEN TO THE HOMELESS,CLIENTS, STAFF AND VOLUNTEERS.IT WILL BE AT THESALVATION ARMY IN NORTH LASVEGAS ON OWENS AVENUE.