Large chunks of ice form on cars as UK temperatures plummet Newsflare STUDIO Credit: Duration: 00:24s 06 Apr 2021 0 shares 2 views Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Pinterest WhatsApp Email

Large chunks of ice form on cars as UK temperatures plummet Large chunks of ice formed on top of a car in Derbyshire, England tonight (April 6) as temperatures dropped to the lowest this year despite warm spring temperatures days before.

Large chunks of ice formed on top of a car in Derbyshire, England tonight (April 6) as temperatures dropped to the lowest this year despite warm spring temperatures days before.