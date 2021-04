No COVID-19 vaccine shortage in any part of country: Harsh Vardhan

Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan on April 06 said that there is no shortage of COVID-19 vaccines in any part of the country.

"There is no vaccine shortage in any part of the country.

The Centre is providing the required quantities to all states and union territories," Vardhan said.

Amid another spike in COVID-19 cases in the country, Vardhan said everything is still under control but pointed lapses, including casual behaviour and carelessness behind the surge.