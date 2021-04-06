Shailene Woodley Gushes Over Fiancé Aaron Rodgers Ahead Of 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Debut
Shailene Woodley Gushes Over Fiancé Aaron Rodgers Ahead Of 'Jeopardy!' Hosting Debut

Just hours before Aaron Rodgers’ "Jeopardy!" guest hosting debut, Shailene Woodley couldn’t help but gush over her fiancé’s new gig on her Instagram stories.

Plus, more celebrity relationship news.