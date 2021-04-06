New taco restaurant opens in downtown Terre Haute

(WTHI) - With the cut of a ribbon, Taco 101 is now open in Terre Haute.

"taco 1-0-1" is now open in terre haute and ready to serve you and your family!

It can be found at 13-30 wabash avenue.

The owners are charles and samantha harris.

They say..

They'll be serving-up "an authentic taste of mexico".

And everything offered on their menu will be *fresh*.

"taco 1-0-1" is open monday through saturday "7" a-m until midnight.

On sundays..

They'll be open from "11" in the morning until "10" at night.

Now..

