Kim Kardashian Has Officially Been Named A Billionaire

Kim Kardashian has officially joined the billionaires club.
According to Forbes, the reality star's new status is courtesy of her many successful business ventures.
Plus, we break down more must-see news from the reality TV world.
Kim Kardashian has officially joined the billionaires club.
According to Forbes, the reality star's new status is courtesy of her many successful business ventures.
Plus, we break down more must-see news from the reality TV world.
Kim Kardashian landed a spot on Forbes' World's Billionaires List for the first time
Kim Kardashian West has been included in Forbes magazine's World's Billionaires list for the first time after she sold part of her..