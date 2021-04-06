Earthfest in Rochester

Se 10?

"* mayor norton is encouraging the community to be sustainable every day ?

"* doing small things like using reusable containers..

Conserving water..

And electricity all make a difference.

The community is also able to lend its voice in support of larger city projects..

Norton says with all the new growth and development in the community the city and project leaders are ensuring major developers..

Like destination medical center..

Are held to a higher standard.

Norton says community's input and support help make sure that happens.

Transportatio n is another area the city and community can work together to as we are working towards our bus rapid transit and trying to encourage people to walk and bike and use transit as opposed to every individual in a single car that buildings and transportatio n are two of the largest areas i think we can impact.

The city is also releasing a sustainability and resiliency plan under the task force of the same name..

With the goal of the community embracing the concepts.

That plan should be released within the next month.

Rochester's greenhouse gas emissions was another major topic discussed during the sustainability update.