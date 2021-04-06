Skip to main content
A truly g'day: Golden Retriever puppy and kangaroo joey share wholesome hug in Australia

Kieran walks out into his backyard and finds his Golden Retriever puppy hugging a baby kangaroo in his backyard in South Australia.

The kangaroo continues hopping around the backyard and the dog excitedly follows it on April 1, no fooling!

