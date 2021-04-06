Property Value changes

The pandemic is having a huge impact on value

"* showing that my property's value has gone up about 5 thousand dollars in one year.

I spoke with mason city city assessor dana shipley about the changes.

She credits low interest rates ?

"* and high construction prices and lack of inventory driving up sale prices.

In turn ?

"* it affects assessed values each year an assessment is done.

In mason city itself ?

"* shipley says the average value increase is about 7 percent ?

*- though there were some properties that saw a 14 percent jump.

She notes of several factors that come into "different neighborhoods sell differently.

2 story home versus a single story home, brick versus frame, has it been remodeled or not?

Is it on a different or is it tucked away in a different subdivision?

There are so many factors in what people will pay."

Because of the state's limit on how much of the value can be taxed ?

"* and due to budgeting entities like the city and county needing to levy against it ?

"* shipley wants owners to keep in mind that this 20?

"*21 valuation wil not have a tax notice generated on it until fall of 20?

"*22.

