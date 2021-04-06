A Terre Haute man is facing charges after police say he battered his seven-week-old baby.

One man is jail tonight after police say he hurt his infant son.

Terre haute police officers arrested 22-year old "quinten joseph" of terre haute.

T-h-p-d says joseph's son was 7 weeks old at the time of the battery.

The investigation began last october.

Joseph is being carged with domestic battery resulting in serious bodily injury to a person under the age of 14... neglect of a dependent resulting in serious bodily injury..

And strangulation.

We're working to learn more about the arrest and will bring you any