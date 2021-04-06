Vigo County Health Department set to hold weekend vaccine clinic - here's what you need to know

(WTHI) - The Vigo County Health Department wants to make it easy to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

Doses remain.

The vigo county health department wants to make it easy for you to get the covid-19 vaccine.

This weekend the department will hold a vaccine clinic.

The one shot johnson & johnson vaccine will be offered.

Officials tell us they're glad they're able to put on this vaccination clinic to help everyone.

"the more the merrier.

We want people vaccinated.

So, right now it's working, it's going.

" the clinic will take place the clinic going.

" the clinic will take place on saturday..

At the vigo county clinic in the building behind regional hospital.

It takes place from 9 am to 6 p-m.

You must be at least 18 years old to get the johnson and johnson vaccine.

And... you need an appointment.

To schedule one..

Go to "our shot