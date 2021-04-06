Fourth Suspect Arrested In Bedford Ave Shooting

At 5.

Developing tonight--- the man hunt -- coming to an end.

The fourth suspect connected to the deadly weekend shooting -- in evansville -- has been cuffed.

Considered armed and dangerous -- law enforcement caught up with 21-year old biker cox.

44news reporter megan diventi --- joins us live from evansville --- with the latest details in this botched robbery case.

Jessica-- evansville police tell me biker cox was picked up late monday night--- in henderson.

We're also learning that arrest was made by the u.s. marshals task force out of henderson.

He joins three others already in custody for what is being described as a robbery gone wrong.... this all comes after police were called to a home on south bedford avenue saturday morning--for a shots fired call... when officers first arrived--- we're told the front door was open--and a man was found dead inside... investigators tell us -- the victim was actually one of the robbers.

Through interrogation of the other three men --- e-p- d tell us -- they believe cox accidentally shot his friend during the break in.

The vanderburgh county coroner identified the victim -- 28-year- old timothy adams of evansville.

An autopsy concluded he died from a gunshot wound to the torso... reporting live in evansville,