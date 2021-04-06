Boys and Girls Program Revamp

60s wind: se 10?

Kimt news 3's samantha soto joins us live from the boys and girls club now

to explain what has changed during the pandemic

and what they're hoping for as we head into summer

the boys and club of rochester has had to reinvent its program several times over the last year.

This summer they are hoping to return to a more traditional model.

Just like all of us, the boys and girls club of rochester has seen constant change over the last 12 months, causing them to reinvent their programs several times

C.E.O chad campbell tells me.

At one point

the operation switchd to daytime programming during school hours to support distance learning.

Another point during the last year

they switched to all virtual operations.

On the flip side

"it's given us some really cool opportunites to build things in a new way and to build relationships in new ways that we weren't able to before and coming out of this

i think we'll take some of those lessons and we'll see what are those thing that we really want to keep and things that have been valuable to us."

Now

the program is run using a pod structure

dividing kids into age groups

to reduce risk of exposure.

Last summer enrollment was at a maximum of 40 kids.

Campbell says they hope to increase that number this year.

And while masking, distancing, and cleaning safety protocols are the club's main mitigation strategies

he says the fourth istrategy heading into summer months is just being outside.

"we're going to have a great time, it's gonna be fun, kids are gonna learn a lot

and hopefully it can be our be ginning to open our lives back up to some of the things we used to enjoy

so right now the club sees around 50 kids a day, campbell saying this is the most they've had since last march with a maximum capacity of 75 total attendees at any given time.

Live in rochester

samantha soto

kimt news 3

The registration for the boys and girls club summer program will open soon.

