Officer Who Trained Derek Chauvin Testifies

Lt.
Johnny Mercil, who trained Derek Chauvin, testified Tuesday in his trial, as well as an LAPD use-of-force expert, report Esme Murphy and Jason DeRusha (6:42).WCCO 4 News At 5 - April 6, 2021
A Minneapolis Police use-of-force training instructor testified that Derek Chauvin’s kneeling on George Floyd’s neck is not a..
Police officers who train others in "use of force" took the stand in day seven of the Derek Chauvin trial. Chauvin is the former..