Cool or scary? Las Vegas daredevil cuddling and wrestling a black PANTHER

Tony Ferco is one half of The Ferco Brothers, who are world-famous performers, entertainers, and magicians that perform a live show in Las Vegas, Nevada on February 18.

Tony is seen playing and wrestling with one of his big cats whose name is Ferdinand.

Ferdinand is a Black Leopard whose mother was rescued from the wild and taken into their sanctuary to be protected from poachers.

Ferdinand has been taken care of by Tony and his family since he was a baby and is now 22 years old.